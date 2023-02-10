Msomi grateful for support given to Spar Proteas

Spar Proteas captain Bongiwe Msomi has expressed her delight ahead of the Vitality Netball World Cup, which is set to take center stage from 28 July to 6 August in Cape Town.

Speaking to the media after Discovery Group announced their three-year sponsorship deal as the new official wellness partners for Netball SA and Vitality as the as the title partner of the tournament on Thursday – Msomi said she is grateful for the support they have received as the netball national team since being named captain in 2016.

“If I think of the first couple of years being part of the national side, we didn’t really have so much support. So it is really great to see all these changes happening in my presence,” Msomi said.

“The way we did things before has completely changed and I want to believe that we’ve also changed as a team – a couple of things for the better and the future of netball.

“So, I just feel very privileged that I can lead a side that has a direction, not only in terms of performing on court but having support from outside. You don’t really get the support if you don’t do the work, and I guess people do recognise what we are doing and appreciate it. So, at this point we can only appreciate what is putting the effort.”

The 35-year-old is positive that the team will put out a good fight in ensuring that the nation is proud when they take to the court.

“I am hoping that we as a side can step out there and not only do it for ourselves but do it for the people who are giving all they can give to make this work for us, and for the legacy of our sport,” added Msomi.

“I just love that every time when I wake up as a leader of this side, I get to have another opportunity of changing things within our team and the sport itself and ensure that women in sport get the recognition they deserve.”

SA will be hosting 15 nations in African shores for the first time in 60 years since the tournament began.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author