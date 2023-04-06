Netball festival to empower young girls with foundation skills

Retail store PEP will be embarking on a mini-netball festival in schools that will see schools’ netball receiving a much-needed boost in a quest to empower young girls with critical foundation skills.

This after the retail store announced its partnership with South African Schools Netball (SASN) on Tuesday.

PEP chief marketing officer Beyers van der Merwe expressed her excitement for the partnership, saying it is the beginning of what promises to be a life-changing experience for young girls.

“With our commitment to caring for the communities in which we operate, we believe we have found a sport and partner that shares the same ethos of encouraging self-belief in our communities,” said Van der Merwe.

“We are looking forward to working closely with our partner in laying a solid foundation for the development of school’s netball, while also holistically developing young girls with essential life skills that can also be used both on and off the court.

“We believe that the success of this partnership will not only be in developing talent, but empowering the next generation of girls into discovering what it truly means to be a champion.

SASN president, Di Woolley, said the valued partnership with PEP would bring about support to their mandate of comprehensively developing school’s netball across the country.

“The festivals are a great opportunity to lay a solid foundation for the future building blocks of the sport to get children to play in a controlled environment to boost the game at the highest levels,” Woolley said.

“PEP has seen the positive contribution this concept can make in South African sport, and for that we applaud the brand’s investment.”

The festivals will officially get under way in the Western Cape, Free State and Gauteng on April 15.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author