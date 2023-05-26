Netball World Cup trophy to be taken on a countrywide tour

The 2023 Vitality Netball World Cup is edging closer, with less than three months to go, the famous tournament trophy will be taken on a countrywide tour.

The preparations for the highly anticipated global showpiece has stepped up a gear after the trophy landing in in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on Africa day on Thursday.

Speaking on the excitement of the trophy tour, Africa Netball and Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane said: “Let it be an African spectacle, showcasing our culture and our uniqueness as South Africa because we are a rainbow nation and to me showing that Africa can do it and women can do it is the most important thing,

“We want to leave a legacy. Hosting the Netball World Cup is a first for Africa, so history will be made right here on home soil and right on our doorstep.”

The World Cup trophy tour is said to begin in KZN, before moving to Gauteng, and then stopping off in Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Northwest, Free State, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, and finally reaching its final destination in the Western Cape.

“The fact that the World Cup trophy is here signifies how close we are to hosting the global showpiece,” Molokwane added.

“I do not think it is a coincidence that it touched down on our shores on Africa Day, we have always maintained that yes, the Vitality Netball World Cup is hosted in SA however, it belongs to the rest of the continent.

“We feel that as it gathers momentum around the country, it will also ramp up interest in the upcoming tournament itself.

“This is something for the entire country, and continent, to experience and be part of.”

The tournament will take place from the 28 July to 6 August, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

