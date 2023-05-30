Netball World Cup trophy touches down in Gauteng

The prestigious 2023 Vitality Netball World Cup trophy landed in Gauteng on Tuesday for its countrywide tour.

The first stop of the tournament trophy was in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday last week ahead of the much-anticipated global showpiece at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from July 28 to August 6.

Gauteng MEC for sport, recreation, arts and culture Morakane Mosupyoe received the trophy at the South Rand Spar distribution centre and signalled to netball fans to be on the lookout for the bus tour around the South Corridor areas.

“The Vitality Netball World Cup trophy has arrived in the home of champion. We are proud host of this historic moment for our sporting and netball community,” Mosupyoe tweeted.

“The trophy will be taken to the South Corridors today for our netball fans, players, and supporters alike to experience. Keep watching all our platforms for the trophy tour bus in your city or nearby.”

The day we’ve been waiting for has finally arrived. The 2023 Netball World Cup Trophy has arrived in Gauteng! MEC Morakane Mosupyoe has received the trophy as it has officially been handed over to the province at South Rand Spar DC. Halala Gauteng Halala! @NetballSA pic.twitter.com/EgSez4E6g4 — Gauteng Dept. of Sport, Arts, Culture & Recreation (@GautengSACR) May 30, 2023

The trophy is set to make stops in all five regions across Gauteng. Among other stops, it will also be taken to the mayoral chambers in Braamfontein and Maponya Mall in Soweto on Wednesday.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.