Pereira breaks silence following UFC title defeat to Adesanya

Alex Pereira has finally broken his silence since his UFC 287 middleweight title rematch defeat to Israel “Stylebender” Adesanya at the FTX Arena in Miami early on Sunday morning (South African time).

Pereira was ferociously knocked out in the dying minutes of the second round when Adesanya threw two punches out of nowhere and sealed it with a hammer fist after being cornered by the Brazilian.

One of the big talking points from the fight was Adesanya’s arrow celebration, which was followed by a taunting gesture aimed at Pereira’s son.

Stylebender returned the favour from six years ago when the then five-year-old mocked Adesanya when he suffered a defeat at the hands of his father.

Pereira has since spoken about the incident in an official statement released on Tuesday, saying he was not bothered by his opponent’s reaction after the fight.

“I don’t know if I wouldn’t do the same. I can play with him [his son], I’ve always played with him and teased him,” Pereira said.

“It was something that happened seven years ago, he [Adesanya] was enduring it and I saw the joy that he had after the knockout, because this was his dream.

“That was his dream and he made it, but we’re comparing him with a child who was five years old at the time, right? So, I don’t have that mind.”

The historic victory did not only result to the Nigerian-born reclaiming his title, but also settling the score and getting his revenge against a fighter who previously beat him three times.

Adesanya has since hinted that he is not keen to get into the octagon with Pereira, as he aims to fight new opponents towards the end of his decorated career.

