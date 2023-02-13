Proteas eager for good result after disappointing World Cup start

South Africa women and New Zealand women face off in a must-win ICC T20 World Cup Group A match day-two encounter at the Boland Park in Paarl on Monday night.

Both teams started their T20 World Cup campaign on a backfoot when the Momentum Proteas fell agonizingly short to Sri Lanka by three runs, while the White Ferns were outclassed by top-ranked T20 side Australia by 94 runs last week.

The South Africans displayed a favorable performance in front of an electrifying home crowd at the Newlands Stadium on Friday evening.

Coach Hilton Moreeng and his side were criticized for not living up to expectations, as they looked nervy with the bat and ball – making costly errors that made them lose the game right at the end.

Meanwhile, their opponents of the evening were thumped by the hard-hitting Australians, who were demolished by the defending champions’ bowling department, only managing to make 76 runs off the 174 target that was set.

The Momentum Proteas will be under pressure to lift their game and redeem themselves on home soil against a wounded New Zealand, if they are to increase their chances of going further into the tournament.

SA vs NZ possible starting XIs

South Africa Women:

Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (c), Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

New Zealand Women:

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Hannah Rowe, Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas

