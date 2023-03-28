Proteas face off with West Indies in T20 decider

Cricket lovers are set for a cracking encounter when the Proteas take on West Indies in what will be a T20 series decider at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday evening.

The Proteas produced one of the best performances at SuperSport Park on Sunday, which saw Quinton de Kock smash a 44-ball maiden century and help steer his side to a six-wicket victory.

Reeza Hendricks was also impressive with the bat, recording 68 runs off 28 balls and registering a 152-run partnership with De Kock.

De Kock said after the match: “I said to Reeza afterwards that we did something special out there. I’ve been looking for a T20 century for a while and to do it at my home ground was something special.”

The South Africans were chasing a record 259-runs target set by the visitors, in what was the game’s highest-scoring T20 international in history since 2006 when the Proteas edged past Australia by one wicket with a single ball remaining in what is famously known as the “438 game”.

Coach Rob Walter and his troops still, however, have their sights set on booking their qualification spot for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in October.

South Africa will be taking the stern test against the Caribbean side as part of their preparations for two of their five-games World Cup qualification matches against the Netherlands on March 31 and April 2, respectively.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author