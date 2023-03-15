‘Road to Berlin’ launched by Special Olympics SA

The Special Olympics SA National Team has officially launched their ‘Road to Berlin’ ahead of the 2023 Special Olympics world summer games in Berlin, Germany from 17 to 25 June.

The team that will be representing South Africa at the world summer games was selected in Polokwane last week Monday.

Regarded as one of the world’s largest events, SA will be competing against 7000 athletes from 190 countries.

Chairperson of Special Olympics South Africa, Dr Mathews Phosa said: “The athletes of Special Olympics South Africa are the biggest medal winners in this country and yet they always receive the least support.

“It is time that we change that narrative not just in terms of the funding but also in terms of the recognition they receive after successfully representing our country.

“Their achievements are not less because of their disability, they are, in fact, far greater. Special Olympics South Africa will once again be relying on corporates and the public at large to Adopt an Athlete.”

The aim of Adopt an Athlete campaign is to raise funds for athletes who come from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“The costs for each athlete to attend the world games comes to about R40 000 per athlete,” said of Special Olympics SA CEO Ancilla Smith.

“The majority of our athletes come from impoverished circumstances, and we make sure that we can provide everything that they need to be able to represent our country with pride. We provide everything from toiletries and underwear to their official playing kit and equipment.”

Team SA 2023 will be aiming to replicate the successes of team SA that returned victorious from the Special Olympics in the United Arab Emirates with 35 gold, 15 silver and 12 bronze medals in 2019.

