SA’s world champ wants to spread his wings

South Africa’s only reigning world champion, Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga, is hoping younger boxers can take inspiration from him and also spread their wings internationally.

At the age of 24, Nontshinga became one of the country’s youngest world champions when he defeated the unbeaten Hector Flores in Mexico for the vacant IBF light flyweight world title late last year.

The fight was a classic, with Nontshinga even scooping an IBF award for Fight of the Year after his brilliant performance against the dangerous Flores in hostile Mexico.

And now, Nontshinga is hard at work preparing to make his first title defence against mandatory challenger Regie Suganob of the Philippines, who is unbeaten in 13 bouts.

Although he is relishing being the only holder of a mainstream belt in the country, Nontshinga believes other young boxers also have the potential and is hoping to show them the way.

“I feel great and honoured to be in this position [an inspiration to young boxers] because young boxers look up to world champions,” said Nontshinga.

“I also grew up looking up to world champions. So, it’s now time for me to lead my generation,” he said.

Nontshinga, however, insists that he also has a long way to go before he can get to the level that he believes he can reach under the guidance of trainer Colin Nathan. And having grown up looking up to the likes of former champions such as Hekkie Budler, Moruti Mthalane and DeeJay Kriel – all of whom his trainer Nathan has worked with– Nontshinga believes he is in good hands.

“I’m still young, I’m only 24-years-old and I’m still going to have a lot of flaws during my journey, a lot of mistakes.”

“So, all I need is positive energy, positive people around me who will guide me even if I make mistakes. I just need people who will be there to remind me about what is most important.”

The fresh-faced boxer from East London, who is undefeated in 11 fights, appears to have the world at his feet and he intends to fulfil his undeniable potential.

He has big plans of con-quering his division and making a bigger name for himself internationally, and that means he will have to forget about local competitions.

“At the moment, I just want to unify the division,” he said.

“I think I have done enough here at home and it’s time I really spread my wings.

“So, no more home derbies and stuff. And that’s not because I’m running scared of the local guys. I’m never scared. But enough is enough here at home.”

