Selectors will meet for the last time today – Plummer

The selection process is coming along well, and the selectors will have their final meeting today, that is according to Spar Proteas coach Norma Plummer.

Plummer is due to announce her final 12 player squad plus three reserves that will represent South Africa at the 2023 Vitality Netball World Cup set to take centre stage at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from 28 July to 6 August.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika on Wednesday morning, ahead of the much-anticipated squad announcement, Plummer said she, along with the selectors, will pick the best team to represent SA in the world spectacle.

“I believe in the end we will get a good combination team, and that is what we need,” Plummer said.

“We need combinations where if there is [are] injuries, we can turn around and interchange and have different areas target on court because at a world cup, you play every day, and injuries can come part of it.”

It will be the first time in the history of the tournament where there will be a selection of three reserves, in the event where a player is seriously injured or ill and can act as a permanent replacement.

“The process now has been there we have given every player an opportunity, they have played in all their preferred positions,” Plummer added.

“We [selectors] have taken and made up all the rankings to rank the players, taken all the percentages, the shooting stats and it is coming together quiet well and selectors will meet for the final time today.”

With England Roses having already named their final squad, and the likes of Australia and New Zealand expected to follow suit, Plummer will be expected to emerge with a highly competitive squad.

The naming of the squad will be broadcast live on SuperSport Tv.

