Simbine feeling ‘healthy and faster’

South Africa’s fastest man Akani Simbine is back and “feeling healthy and faster” after a season to forget last year, which saw him lose his titles to rival Ferdinand Omanyala.

Simbine sent a stern warning to the Kenyan nicknamed “The Beast” as he blew away the local field on his way to his fifth national title at the ASA Senior Championships in Potchefstroom. The Commonwealth Games gold medallist and two-time Olympic finalist looked in a good mood as he dipped under 10 seconds twice in the heats on his way to defending his 100m crown.

“I’m just in a good space and training is going really well. I’ve still got more to do with training, still got more to load in the body.”

Simbine, who was dethroned by Omanyala as Africa’s fastest man, sent a warning to his rivals as he looks to bounce back strong this season and further solidified his status as the continent’s greatest sprinter of all time.

Omanyala was watching from the stands in Potchefstroom as Simbine stole the show on the opening day of the SA Athletics Championships.

The Kenyan sprinter is in the country preparing for the Grand Prix series starting at Pilditch Stadium in Pretoria (April 12), which could see the two rivals clash for the first time this year.

Omanyala beat Simbine in the fourth Grand Prix of the series in Germiston last year and the South African has promised things will be different this year when they finally meet on the track. “I think he (Omanyala) wanted to see something but my message and my running here is not for anyone but myself,” said Simbine. “Our relationship, I just know Ferdinand from the tracks, he’s been running well and I respect him as a sprinter.

“It’s just one thing when we step on the track, it’s not last year. This is different, I’m back and I’m better and it’s going to be different. I’m looking forward to racing this year and just bettering myself.”

Simbine also revealed that he was excited by the future of athletics in the country, especially after getting a close look at 19-year-old prospect Benjamin Richardson who grabbed the silver medal in the 100m.

“I think we’re in a good space, we also have the boys from Cape Town that were challenging each other at their champs, I was watching last week.

“A few weeks before I was saying I don’t know where athletics is going in South Africa and it’s worrying me, but to come to the senior champs and see the younger kids compete and make the finals is taking me back to say maybe we’re good and we’ll be okay. I just hope they stay healthy and do not get too complacent.”

Meanwhile, Carina Horn also earned her fifth national 100m title in the women’s final, dipping on the line in 11.52 and holding off a challenge from Tamzin Thomas, who finished second in 11.58.

Andries Sesedi did his growing reputation no harm with another solid performance, this time on the track, as he won the men’s 10 000m race in 29:52.19 to add to his victory at the SA 10km Championships last year.

In the Women’s race, Glenrose Xaba crossed the finish line in 33:02.13 to win her sixth SA title in the absence of Caster Semenya.

