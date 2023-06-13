Special Olympics South Africa team given memorable send-off

National unity and support was on display when the Special Olympics South Africa team was given an unforgettable send-off ahead of the 2023 World Summer Games in Berlin, Germany from June 17 to 25.

Held at the Deutsche Internationale Schule, a German international school in Parktown, Johannesburg, the event demonstrated the collective pride and belief in athletes who will soon be vying for glory.

The South Africans will come up against 7 000 other athletes from 180 countries across the world.

As the national team was introduced, a wave of applause and a resounding show of enthusiasm filled the venue, marking the beginning of an afternoon dedicated to celebrating diversity, ability, inclusion, and shared aspirations.

This was followed by a touching endorsement from Imtiaz Sooliman from the Gift of the Givers, whose philanthropic work is revered globally.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa alongside a host of other ministers who took turns addressing the athletes echoed sentiments of praise for the team’s determination and resilience, highlighting the power of sport in bridging divides and promoting unity.

Chairperson of Special Olympics SA Mathews Phosa concluded the event with a vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all stakeholders involved in making the event a success.

The 2023 national team hopes to replicate its success at the 2019 World Summer Games held in the United Arab Emirates, where the team amassed 35 gold, 15 silver and 12 bronze medals.

As Team South Africa embarks on a journey to conquer the world, it bears the hopes and dreams of the nation on its shoulders.

