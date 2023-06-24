Swimming champ Schoenmaker proud to be an Olympian

If there’s one sportswoman who knows what it takes to become an Olympian, it’s South African swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker, who took to the waters and earned SA their first gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Schoenmaker is the world record holder in the long and short course 200m breaststroke and the African record holder in the long and short course 100m breaststroke.

Not only did she win the gold medal and set the world record, but she also won the silver medal in the 100m breaststroke at the 2020 Olympic Games.

On Friday, the International Olympic Committee celebrated Olympic Day and Schoenmaker said she is proud to be an Olympian.

“As an athlete, it is an honour to go to the Olympics and be titled an Olympian,” Schoenmaker said.

“It’s that goal you set out for yourself as a young child that is often seen as unobtainable, so being able to reach that goal, travel the world, and represent your country is insane, but what makes the moment even more special is being South African.

“South African people have that Ubuntu spirit, and without the people and that spirit I don’t think we would achieve half the things we are able to.

“The moment when you stand on the podium and get to proudly sing your national anthem – it simply unites us, which to me is the most special moment anyone could ask for.”

The 25-year-old alongside superstar Chad le Clos, is expected to be part of Team South Africa that will be vying for Gold at the 2024 Olympic games in Paris, France.

