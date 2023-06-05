The battle is on for the Ultimate Human Race

The world’s largest, oldest and most renowned ultra-marathon, dubbed the Ultimate Human Race – the Comrades Marathon – is set to take centre stage next Sunday, June 11.

This year’s 87km down-run, which will be the 96th edition of the race, will start at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall and finish at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban.

The world-famous ultramarathon attracts runners from all over the world and this year will be no different with as many as 84 nations set to be represented. As always, there will be a solid field consisting of top athletes that will be gunning for the R500 000 prize money that awaits the winners, at the very least.

And no doubt, the mighty Nedbank Running Club will be out to repeat last year’s feat, where they took five out of the first seven positions, including a podium clean sweep. Nick Bester, former Comrades Marathon winner and national team manager of the Nedbank Running Club, is very excited about this year’s race and looks forward to more success.

“I can say for sure that in terms of the elite teams, we have the most professional setup and are the most prepared for Comrades day. Last year we only had one camp, but a lot of the athletes who weren’t in the camp and who saw the success of what proper planning does and focus, decided to do camps this year,” said Bester.

Although the “green dream team” will have most of the favourites, the likes of Bongmusa Mthembu of Arthur Ford, and Hollywood Athletics Club’s Nkosikhona Mhlakwana will hope to upset the apple cart.

Sunday World looks at some of the top contenders:

Tete Dijana:

Dijana is considered a favourite to win the race when he attempts to defend his title at this year’s Comrades Marathon, especially considering his exploits in the last edition.

Last year, Dijana opened a gap of just over three minutes over his teammate Edward Mothibi, who eventually claimed second.

Edward Mothibi:

Mothibi came ever so close to clinching what would have been his second Comrades title last year but he unfortunately fell just short, losing out to Dijana. The pair had carried out a well thought out plan from their team training camp, which included teammate Onalenna Khonkhobe setting a blistering pace early on.

Bongmusa Mthembu:

The 2018 winner will return this year hoping to cause an even bigger upset by running his race and clinching what would be his second Comrades title. He finished seventh last year. Mthembu brings with him an impressive record, having featured in the top 10 at Comrades on nine of his last 11 runs, and on the podium seven times, with three wins.

Dan Matshailwe:

Matshailwe surprised many with a third-place finish at last year’s edition alongside his teammates Dijana and Mothibi, and could well finish on the podium again this year.

Gerda Steyn:

In the women’s race, South African favourite Gerda Steyn will make her return this year after missing last year’s edition and will immediately be in the reckoning for top honours.

Steyn will be back this year after she gave the last edition a miss to focus on the New York Marathon, allowing Russian Alexandra Morozova a golden chance at victory.

Alexandra Morozova:

The defending champion will not relinquish her title without a fight and will be expected to be among the top contenders again this year.

