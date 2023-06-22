The resurgence of Aphiwe Dyantyi well received by Sako Makata

The sensational return of former Springboks star Aphiwe Dyantyi has been well received by the South African rugby fraternity, including from Griquas rising star Sakoyisa Makata.

Dyantyi was given a lifeline by the Cell C Sharks, who confirmed the signing of the 28-year-old speedy winger last week Tuesday after serving a four-year ban for doping.

Makata, 24, said he is delighted that the Sharks have given the former Springbok a second chance, who was his age during the time of his unforeseen ban.

“Aphiwe Dyantyi is a special talent, we have all seen that he is a special talent,” Makata told Sunday World recently.

“He was just unfortunate that life played out the way it did for him, but the beautiful thing about life is that it’s all about second chances and I am happy that he has gotten his second chance to redeem himself and just play the sport that he loves.

“It was a decision that I am sure he would take back if he could, but it’s life, we all make mistakes, and these are the mistakes that we learn from – that there is always a much better way. So, I am very happy that he is back into the fold.”

Makata is one of the exciting prospects in South African rugby, having recently transitioned from sevens rugby to the 15’s format, signing a one-and-a-half-year deal with Kimberly-based outfit Griquas this year.

His debut season did, however, suffer a massive blow after picking up a grade 3 medial collateral ligament knee injury early this year.

The return of Dyantyi comes just three months before the 2023 Rugby World Cup, which is set to get under way in France on September 8.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.