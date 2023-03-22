Victory against West Indies is watershed moment – Bavuma

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma has heaped praises on the squad’s brand of cricket after their four-wicket victory against West Indies during the final One Day International at Senwest Park, Potchefstroom on Tuesday.

Bavuma was precautionarily ruled out of the match after he was reported to have experienced a hamstring discomfort, which saw Aiden Markram captain the side.

Middle-order batsman Heinrich Klaasen steered his team to victory inside 30-overs with his impressive unbeaten 119 off 61 balls.

Bavuma has since reflected on their momentous victory, saying the recent results have been pivotal in their development as a team.

“What we’ve shown in the last two games in this West Indies series, including the three games that we played against England, I think we’ve gone a long way in really refining and building our confidence around our brand,” Bavuma said during a post-match interview with Cricket South Africa.

“I think today [Tuesday], for me at least watching from the side, it was almost like a watershed moment for us as a team.

“We’ve been speaking about how we would like to play. There has been moments before today, but I think when the guys go and play like that, it really builds that belief and confidence, and I hope it also builds the trust from people who are watching us a team.”

The victory will undoubtedly be a major bearing for South Africa, as they gear up for their all-important back-to-back matches with Netherlands on March 31 and April 2, as they are looking to qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup in India later in 2023.

South Africa are currently number nine in the Cricket World Cup Super League standings with 78 points, 10 points behind West Indies (88) who are on position eight.

The Proteas are followed by Sri Lanka (77) and Ireland (68), who both have three games left.

