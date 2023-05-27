Xaba promotions pulls out of boxing tournament

Xaba boxing promotions has at the last minute pulled out of the much-anticipated boxing tournament that was set to take place at the Sun City Superbowl in the North West on Saturday.

The promoters took to social media to announce the disappointing news on Thursday afternoon. In a statement, Xaba Promotions said: “To all boxers, managers, trainers, and the entire boxing family, it is with heavy heart to communicate that due to unforeseen circumstances, our international event scheduled for the 27th of May at Sun City Superbowl, will no longer proceed,” read the statement.

“With some funders pulling out at the last moment, Xaba Promotions alone is unable to carry this event on its own to its logical conclusion.

“I wish to profusely apologise to the disheartened fans who were looking forward to watching their rising stars and stars.”

The triple header boxing tournament would have featured an exhilarating line-up of local talent, including Jackson Chauke, Ayanda Nkosi and Khaya Busakwe, amongst others, take to the ring and battle it out.

Boxing lovers will also be missing out on the most talked about lightweight bout between undefeated Lancelot “Congo” Moyo and number one ranked boxer in the division Kaine Fourie.

