Pitso Mosimane finds new home at Al Wahda club as head coach

The former Mamelodi Sundowns football club coach Pitso Musimane is elated to be joining the Abu Dhabi-based team, Al Wahda Football Club.

This after Mosimane officially signed on the dotted line for United Arab Emirates Pro league side.

The 19 championship title holder with two Bronze FIFA Club World Cup medals coach expressed his excitement for the first time since his appointment on Saturday evening.

Through his management on Monday, Mosimane said the move marks a significant milestone in his illustrious career and represents a new chapter in his journey.

“I am honoured to join Al Wahda F.C. as their head coach. We are impressed by the club’s vision, ambition, and commitment to excellence. And together with the talented players and the dedicated staff, we will strive to achieve greatness,” said Mosimane.

Known for their exceptional leadership, tactical prowess, and an ability to inspire players, Mosimane will be heading to the UAE Pro League with his technical team consisting of Maahier Davids, Kabelo Rangoaga, Musi Matlaba, Kyle Solomon, and goal keeper coach, Hamad Alyami.

MT Sports Marketing and Management, a team that manages Mosimane’s career, takes pride in negotiating yet another deal for Mosimane and his team.

MT Sports MD Moira Tlhagale said they are confident of Mosimane’s ability to make a significant impact in the UAE.

“We believe that our coaches possess the qualities and expertise necessary to guide Al Wahda F.C to new heights. Their passion, dedication and exceptional skills will undoubtedly drive the team to success,” said Tlhagale.

Mosimane recently parted ways with Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli Saudi, after terminating his contract with the club.

