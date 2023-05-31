Players chase after money and incentives – Kaizer Motaung

Kaizer Chiefs owner and founder Kaizer Motaung has criticised the current crop of players for only chasing after money and other incentives instead of displaying loyalty to clubs.

Motaung, who formed Chiefs in 1970, was giving a heartfelt and glowing tribute to Mulomowandau “Tower” Mathoho, who was released by the club after 11 years at Naturena.

The lanky Thohoyandou-born defender leaves the club at the age of 33 after playing more than 200 games and having scored more than 20 goals.

“Very few players have done what he [Tower] has done. Those days are gone when you have a player playing for you for 10 or 11 years, because players now are after money and incentives,” Motaung said when he was bidding farewell to Mathoho.

“I am actually lost for words. I don’t know how to describe this man, because he never had a black mark against his name. He was always quiet.

“I don’t think any of his peers and teammates will be able to say anything negative about him. I am sure all of his colleagues have much praise for what he has done for this club.

“I talk to you, not only as the chairman, but also as a parent, because I see everyone in the team as my sons, and daughters, whatever the case may be. This is more than a nuclear family. The Kaizer Chiefs family is big.

“You have played your part and you fully deserve to be where you are today. I wish you everything of the best, but remember [that] your name will always be there when our history is told.”

The chairman continued: “From now on, you must always remember your family, the Kaizer Chiefs family, because wherever you go, you will always be one of us.

“I am sure Tower is proud to have played his part in the history of Kaizer Chiefs. There are different stages of people’s lives. You start something, then you grow with it, and as time goes you reach a certain age where you begin a new chapter.

“This is the case now, and we are proud that we have helped to shape his future by virtue of being part of this huge establishment. As you reflect on what you are going to do from now on, always remember you will always be welcome here. This is your home.”

As Mathoho turns over a new leaf, Motaung felt pleased that his time at Naturena has provided him with a strong foundation to be successful going forward.

