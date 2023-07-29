Plummer hopes Proteas improve against Sri Lanka

Following a nervy 61-50 opening Pool C Netball World Cup opening match victory, Spar Proteas head coach Norma Plummer has urged her charges to improve ahead of their second game against Sri Lanka on Saturday afternoon.

South Africa opened their world cup campaign with a crucial win against a determined Welsh side in front of a fully packed crowd at the Cape Town International Conventional Centre on Friday night.

Despite the victory, Plummer said she was disappointed with how her side managed the game after dominating the first quarter.

“We knew Wales would change their game, and they did,” Plummer said after the match. They [Wales] set up the press in the middle, which meant we had to slow up the game. I thought we handled it quite well in the second quarter.

“I thought they went up a notch in the third, and then we started to spray a few balls, and that was disappointing. We went too wide. What do we get out of that? We know we have a lot to work on. We will need to get some work on that.”

“But overall, I am very proud and pleased. Not a bad performance. It was a cracking game.”

SA will now face a wounded Sri Lankan side that was demolished by Jamaica, who gave them a whopping 105-25 beating during their opening World Cup encounter.

The Proteas will be eager to pick up from where they left off and get a positive result in their second match, while the Asians will be desperate to record their first win and salvage their world cup hopes.

The game will start at 4pm.

