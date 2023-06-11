Police on the heels of Harry Gwala Stadium shooters

Police in KwaZulu-Natal are hunting for a man who is believed to be the key instigator of the violent scenes at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg during a semifinal match between Umsinga United and Orbit College on Friday night.

“Various charges of public violence and discharging of firearms in a public space have been opened. No deaths were reported. Police are currently conducting an investigation and we are confident that the main instigator will be arrested soon,” said KZN SAPS on Saturday.

Chaotic scenes played out on Friday at the packed stadium when angry Umsinga United supporters, who could not accept defeat, invaded the pitch and

fired their guns.

Match officials and other spectators had to run for cover as security guards and a handful of supporters fired off their weapons. The scuffle led to reported injuries.

The club hails from emaBomvini under Tugela Ferry, a volatile area notorious for its deadly taxi wars.

The defeat means the chances of the team plying its trade in the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC), the second tier of the Premier Soccer League, were scuppered. The club needed a win to secure a space in the MFC after commencing the ABC Motsepe League national play-offs on an impressive run, recording two back-to-back wins. The outcome means the club, affectionately called Amabhubesi, has to go back to the drawing board.

Instead of embracing the defeat, irate fans invaded the pitch, leading to the exchange of gunfire. In one of the unsavoury scenes, a football fan is seen

carrying a firearm lying in ambush and ready to discharge it.

Umsinga United president Mkhokhiseni Mpanza on Saturday expressed his regret, saying the ugly scenes bring his club’s reputation into disrepute.

“All we can say is that we apologise to Safa and all football loving South Africans. What happened was unexpected and we have to conduct our own assessment and hold people responsible,” said Mpanza.

Meanwhile, a Safa official in KZN, Kwenza Ngwenya, said the club’s officials would have to take the fall for their fans.

“The match officials have been instructed to compile a comprehensive report detailing the events which took place. But we are clear as the football association that such rogue behaviour will not be tolerated in our football. The strength and outcome of the report will give us a clear indication as to which route to take,” explained Ngwenya.

He added that the sanction to be meted out by the football body should be exemplary and serve as a deterrent to would-be offenders. But Umsinga supporters coordinator Senzo Ndlovu blamed the organising committee for failure to tighten security.

“They knew that the stakes were high, but there were no SAPS on the pitch and emotions were bound to run high.

“Although we do not condone the behaviour we saw, we were let down by the police,” he said.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.