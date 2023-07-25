Precious goes for the big gong at Run Your City Tshwane

South Africa’s 10km record holder Precious Mashele has a score to settle with the Absa Run Your City series and what better time to do so than at the inaugural Tshwane version of the race in August.

In an endeavour to ensure that the pace is fast, Mashele took it upon himself to do all the running at the Durban edition early in July.

Three South Africans ran sub-28 in windy and blustery conditions. The tactic, however, cost Mashele a place on the podium, a place he has no intention of missing out on in Tshwane come Sunday August 27.

“We needed a fast time, so I went for it. Durban is always fast, so we had to run fast, and I felt I needed to push the pace,” said Mashele, running in the colors of Boxer Athletics Club and Puma South Africa.

“Three of my colleagues ran sub-28, so I am happy to have been able to help them run that fast.”

Mashele’s focus now shifts to the hillier and more challenging Absa Run Your City Tshwane 10K route. The challenge doesn’t faze the 10km record holder.

“I like tough courses. I run well on tough courses,” admits Mashele.

Proof of that claim is that Mashele has won the South African Cross Country trials on five occasions and has twice been the champion over the rugged cross-country terrain.

“He is also the third best ever South African performer at World Cross Country Championships with his 16th place in Bathurst, Australia set earlier in 2023.

Mashele is keenly anticipating the first running of the Absa Run Your City Tshwane 10K.

“It is the first running of the event, so I want to be the first winner,” he said. “I am training hard for this race and I will be ready.”

With a prize purse of R30 000 for the winner, the competition will no doubt once again be fierce, but for Mashele it is not all about the win and the prize money, even though it is important to him.

He enjoys the feeling of rubbing shoulders with those who are out for a day of fun and enjoyment.

“I always like running at the Absa Run Your City series races. For me, after my race, I get to spend time with those who do not race the way we do, and I love hearing their experiences. It also helps to motivate me.”

