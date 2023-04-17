Pull up your socks if you want Broos to notice you!

Bafana Bafana can also call up some overseas-based players that have been in the set-up previously, but their respective current situations suggest they will have to do better for Broos to look their way.

Fagrie Lakay:

Based in Egypt and turning out for Pyramids, he’s been playing second fiddle to the players in his position over there. Lakay shot to fame by becoming Bafana’s youngest ever player (aged 17 years, 5 months, 30 days) when he played against Ivory Coast in 2014, but his progress has stalled. It doesn’t help his cause that the future of Pyramids is also uncertain, with the owners reportedly unwilling to continue pumping in money. Lakay was in the squad that played Morocco, and he knows what it would take to convince Broos.

Thibang Phete:

The defender-cum-midfielder also made the trip to Morocco, but he’s been out of the picture, especially since he decided to take his football to the Middle East, where he’s now playing for UAE club, Al Bataeh.

Luther Singh:

The Stars of Africa Academy product showed some big promise when he turned out for SA’s junior teams, but the same cannot be said of his time with Bafana. Singh has fallen down the pecking order and his impressive junior days are well behind him. Now playing in Portugal, he has 13 Bafana caps.

Lebohang Phiri:

The France-based midfielder has never been able to hold down a place in the national team. He’s back in France in the colours of Paris FC, after a stint in Turkey and he’s not been able to add to his six international caps.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author