Race for Golden Boot trophy still wide open

The race is once again on for the coveted DStv Premiership Golden Boot, the trophy for the top scorer in the domestic competition.

It’s every PSL striker’s dream to add a Golden Boot to their cabinet, but it seems a certain Namibian sharpshooter has no intentions of relinquishing it.

Having won the award last season, Peter Shalulile is once again leading the race this season as he looks to add yet another one to his impressive cabinet. The Mamelodi Sundowns frontman remains the red-hot favourite to win the award as he currently leads the race with 11 goals this season.

The 29-year-old striker continues to enhance his reputation as one of the most lethal finishers in the league, giving opposition defenders nightmares.

Shalulile is also looking to make history this season by winning his third Golden Boot award, which would be the most by any player. He currently shares the record with former Kaizer Chiefs striker Collins Mbesuma. Shalulile was close to equalising one of Mbesuma’s records last season, coming just two goals shy of his 25 goal return – the most by any player in a single season.

With four matches to go before the curtain comes down on the current campaign, Sunday World looks at the list of players who could clinch the Golden Boot.

Peter Shalulile [11 goals]

Despite missing a few games through injury midway through the season, Shalulile remains at the summit of the top scorers list. The Sundowns marksman has simply picked up from where he left off last season when he won the award with an impressive 23 goals.

Shalulile is one of just five players to have scored 20 or more goals in a season alongside Wilfred Mugeyi, Pollen Ndlanya, Collins Mbesuma and Siyabonga Nomvethe. The Namibian goal machine, who has previously won the award with Highlands Park [2019-20] and Sundowns last season, has his sights on a third this season.

Bradley Grobler [10 goals]

The SuperSport United striker is next in line for this enthralling race for the Golden Boot as he looks to push Shalulile until the end.

Grobler is no stranger to the Golden Boot race, having won the award back in the 2020-21 campaign, where he scored 16 goals for Matsatsantsa a Pitori.

The 35-year-old is in his 11th season with SuperSport and is the club’s all time leading goalscorer with 73 goals in 263 matches.

Ranga Chivaviro [9 goals]

The Marumo Gallants frontman has come out of nowhere to raise his hand and put his name among the players gunning for the coveted award this season.

“Chivas”, as he is affectionately known, has been quietly doing his business both on the domestic front and in Africa, carrying Bahlabani ba Ntwa on his shoulders.

The 30-year-old from Limpopo is just two goals behind top scorer Shalulile in the league, having found the back of the net nine times, including a hat-trick against Chippa United.

He’s also doing the business in Africa as he is the CAF Confederation Cup top goalscorer with five goals in six matches.

Etiosa Ighodaro [9 goals]

Ighodaro, on loan from Sundowns, has been Chippa United’s most lethal weapon in their battle to survive relegation.

The 21-year-old has found the back of the net nine times for the Chilli Boys this season in what is his first season in South Africa’s top-flight. The Nigerian marksman is even reported to have caught the eye of several clubs locally and abroad with his performances this season.

Cassius Mailula [9 goals]

The Sundowns youngster is having a breakout campaign to remember and has been tipped to win big at the end-of-season PSL awards.

Mailula has forced his way into the Sundowns team, with his stellar performances even earning him his maiden call-up to Bafana Bafana, where he recently made his debut against Liberia in Afcon qualifiers.

The Last Five Golden Boot Winners

2021-22 – Peter Shalulile [23 goals]

2020-21 – Bradley Grobler [16 goals]

2019-20 – Peter Shalulile and Gabadinho Mhango [16 goals]

2018-19 – Mwape Musonda [16 goals]

2017-18 – Percy Tau and Rodney Ramagalela [11 goals]

