SA players who can help Bafana Bafana

Bafana Bafana have been on a downward spiral for years, but there could be a solution. Bafana were once ranked 16th in world football back in 1996. The sad reality, however, is that South Africa’s senior national team is now in position 67.

Over the years, the main argument for the decline has been that SA does not have quality players, which is why the country has no representatives in the top European Leagues such as the English Premiership, Serie A, La Liga and Bundesliga.

The development of players or lack thereof has also been called into question. But talk is cheap and solutions are needed for Bafana to compete again.

Top African teams have employed a different strategy, something that could help SA too.

There are almost 200 overseas-based footballers who are eligible to represent SA at international level with around 52 of those players aged 23 and below.

There are three categories of these players: born in SA and moved abroad after getting contracts (most are known to South Africans), born in SA and moved abroad with parents as children, and lastly, born overseas to South African parents.

Most of these players are in Portugal, Spain, Netherlands, England, Denmark, Sweden and France. “I’ve met Safa on numerous times to propose they establish an office that will deal with monitoring SA players who play overseas and track their progress,” Prince Sobayeni said.

Top unknown overseas-based South African players who could help Bafana in future include:

Ayanda Sishuba

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder has been promoted to the first team of French outfit, RC Lens. He is the son of former footballer Asanda Sishuba from Cape Town, but he was born in Belgium.

Tashreeq Matthews

Matthews is a Ajax Cape Town academy product and has played for the SA U17 and U20, but never ascended to Bafana. The 22-year-old winger previously starred for Swedish Allsvenskan side Varbergs before recently moving to IK Sirius in the same division.

Boipelo Mashigo

The 19-year-old was born in Johannesburg and moved to Germany as a 13-year-old after getting an opportunity to go for trials. He plays for German lower tier side Spvgg Unterhaching.

Nkanyiso Shinga

A product of the KZN academy, the 22-year-old plays as a regular left back for Portuguese second division side, SC Covilha.

Siyabonga Ligendza

The 19-year-old striker plays for England National League side AFC Fylde and he was named by coach David Notoane in his 2021 Olympic team, but unfortunately broke his leg. He was born in England to a South African mother and German father but grew up in Wales, which makes him eligible for all these four countries.

Simon Van Duivenbooden

Born in the Netherlands to a South African father and a Dutch mother, the 20-year-old striker plays for the first team of Eredivisie side Vitesse Arnhem.

Keanin Ayer

The 22-year-old was born in Eldorado Park and moved to Ghana as an 11-year-old to join the Right To Dream academy where he stayed until he was 18. The box-to-box midfielder previously played in Sweden for Varbergs but recently moved to Norway to join Sandefjord in the top division.

