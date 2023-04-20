Safa and PSL head honchos on collision course

The tension between the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and the South African Football Association (Safa) is fast reaching boiling point.

This after the PSL executive committee resolved to snub the Safa football workshop/Indaba and the ordinary congress at the Emperors Palace in Ekurhuleni at the weekend.

The workshop/Indaba will kick off on Friday and wrap up on Saturday with the ordinary congress scheduled for Sunday.

Safa are the football custodians in the country and the PSL is in charge of professional club football.

On Thursday, the league bosses released a statement announcing their decision, which has left the football fraternity in a state of shock.

The PSL also wants to have a meeting with Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa, Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe, and other important stakeholders.

Reads the PSL statement: “The monthly meeting of the Premier Soccer League executive committee was held today, Thursday the 20th of April 2023, rather than on the last Thursday of the month due to the upcoming celebration of Freedom Day.

“The executive committee discussed the agenda circulated by the South African Football Association for a workshop/Indaba of the association’s regional members set for the 21st and 22nd of April, which is to be followed by the ordinary Safa congress on Sunday, the 23rd of April.

“The executive committee unanimously resolved that the PSL would not attend the workshop/Indaba or the ordinary Safa congress.

“The executive committee delegation will seek an urgent audience with the minister of sport, arts, and culture; the president of CAF; and the stakeholders that support professional football; and then call an extraordinary meeting of the PSL board of governors to report on the matter.”

This is a developing story …

