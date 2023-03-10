Safa to host Fifa youth coaching course

The South African Football Association (Safa) will host a Fifa Youth Coaching course from March 13-17 at the Safa National Technical Centre in Johannesburg.

The programme is aimed at enhancing the skills of coaches at development level.

Technical director at Safa, Walter Steenbok, said youth coaching is an important pathway for any elite player.

“We have invited our junior national team coaches, coaches who are in the provinces, universities and club footballs to be part of this exercise.”

He said this will give Safa an opportunity to increase the number of youth coaches in the country to align with its vision of youth talent development and identification.

Abubaker Williams, who is a Fifa Instructor, will conduct the course and will be assisted by Mauritian FA Technical Director and Fifa mentor Zunaid Mall.

