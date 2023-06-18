Sakoyisa Makata looking to break barriers with Griquas

Sakoyisa Makata is looking to redefine himself and make a mark in South African rugby as he embarks on an exciting journey with rugby union team Griquas.

The Kimberly-based outfit crashed out of the Currie Cup after succumbing to a disappointing 27-17 defeat against rivals Pumas in an exhilarating clash at the Windhoek Draught Park last week Friday.

Makata is one of the young talents to look out for in SA rugby, having made a name for himself with the Blitzboks when he made his debut at the age of 20 against Japan at the 2019 Las Vegas Sevens tournament.

During the same year, Makata registered his first career try against Canada in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, and the rest is history as he became a star in a successful sevens team.

The 24-year-old has since transitioned from sevens rugby to the 15’s, where he signed a one-and-a-half-year deal with the Griquas at the start of the season. Makata is nursing a grade 3 medial collateral ligament knee injury, which he picked up in their 40-20 loss against the Blue Bulls, which has since put him on the sidelines in his debut season.

Speaking to Sunday World, Makata said his objective was to successfully complete his rehab. “Subconsciously I am [looking forward to the next season] because I really was starting to get into the feel of 15’s rugby.

“But consciously I’m focusing on my rehab because there is no use in me focusing on that [next season] when I still have got this obstacle to come across.

“So, my main focus is the rehab, but I will be using this rehab as motivation to come back stronger next year.”

Unlike many other stars who struggle to adapt to a new format, the East London born star said switching to the 15’s rugby format was not as difficult as he had anticipated.

“It was a smooth transition, I think coming to Griquas was the best possible option for me in terms of transitioning to the 15’s rugby,” he added.

“There are a lot of good guys there [Griquas], the coaching staff and the entire management has been good because they made the transition very easy for me and I am enjoying it every day in Kimberley.”

