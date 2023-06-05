Sello weighs selling Gallants and buying another PSL status

Marumo Gallants, who were demoted to the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC), are allegedly being put up for sale by owner Dr Abram Sello.

The MFC is the PSL’s first division league and also the second tier of SA football.

Bahlabane ba Ntwa were automatically and dramatically demoted to the MFC on the last day of the season after they lost 2-0 to Swallows FC. A win against Swallows would have resulted in them surviving the relegation axe, while a draw would have seen them playing in the relegation/promotion play-offs.

Well-placed insiders have revealed that the Gallants boss is also weighing his options and could be eyeing the PSL status of Richards Bay United, who are said to be struggling financially.

It is also alleged that Sello is watching the relegation/promotion play-offs closely with the intention of making overtures to Maritzburg United as well.

Maritzburg boss Farouk Kadodia is always battling with the escalating costs of running the club without major sponsors and the club survives by selling its best players every season.

News reaching Sunday World is that Black Leopards bosses are interested in acquiring Gallant’s MFC status.

Leopards, a former formidable outfit in the PSL, have been experiencing a downwards spiral and were relegated from the first division to the ABC Motsepe, in the third level league.

According to our informer, if it does not work for Thidiela, he may go for the All Stars’ franchise in the MFC.

Sello was not available to shed light on the matter as his phone rang unanswered and the team media and communications officer Rufus Matsena said that he did not have that information.

“I won’t say much about it because the chairman has not discussed this with me. I am blank about that. Right now, I am helping the club scout for players.

“On Friday we were in Alexandra and yesterday in Tembisa. We are planning to go for more scouting in KZN and Bloemfontein. We are trying to beef up the team and to replace the players who may not return to the club,” said Matsena.

Gallants did extremely well in the CAF Confederations Cup and they surprised all and sundry when they reached the semifinals.

They were knocked out by Tanzania outfit Young Africans. They pocketed R15-million for their CAF endeavours.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here