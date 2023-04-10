Sesedi takes the fast lane 

The 22-year-old from Mohlakeng, west of Johannesburg, has emerged as one of the most promising young long-distance athletes in the country.

His performances have suggested he could go on to bigger and better things in the near future, and the Nedbank Running Club star seems to have the attitude needed to do so.

Sesedi successfully completed a double by winning the Athletics South Africa (ASA) 10km Championships and the 10 000m race at recently concluded ASA Senior Track and Field Championship in Potchefstroom.

On the way to clinching both titles, the unheralded Central Gauteng Athletics top runner beat a quality field that included, among others, former 10 000m champion Mbuleli Mathanga.

“I really wanted to win the double,” said Sesedi. “This was a goal of mine from the start of the season and I was really excited that it happened.

“But my coach (Motlatsi Sesing) always keeps me grounded and reminds me that there’s still a long way to go. This is only the beginning for us and we have big dreams.”

Sesedi’s career so far hasn’t been without setbacks. He was deprived of an opportunity to represent South Africa at the African Cross Country Championships in 2020 by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Two years later, he saw his attempts to qualify for the 2022 World Championships in Oregon, US, fall flat as he missed out on the qualifying times.

Sesedi insists these setbacks inspired him to work even harder to ensure he realises his goals in the future. Sesedi, just like most athletes, dreams of competing at the Olympic Games, the World Championships and the Commonwealth Games.

“At the moment my aim is to defend all my SA titles and the big goal for this year is to qualify for the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

“I know I came close to the qualifying standard time. I missed it by just four minutes.”

Sesedi is next in action at the Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town next week, where he will be running the half-marathon.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author