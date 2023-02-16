Chiefs aim for league double against struggling Arrows

Following a hard-fought away victory against a determined Maritzburg United in the Nedbank Cup last week, Kaizer Chiefs shift their focus to the DStv Premiership as they welcome Golden Arrows at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Amakhosi will be aiming to inflict another pain against Arrows, after beating them 2-0 in their previous meeting in December.

Speaking at the open media day in Naturena, Johannesburg on Thursday, Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane said his side is wary of the threat Arrows pose, and expect a difficult match against Abafana Bes’thende.

“Difficult team, when you watch Arrows, they have also been unfortunate, not that they have been playing badly, they have just been unlucky when it comes to creating chances and not taking them. It is part of the game, so we are expecting a tough game,” Zwane said.

“They don’t want to find themselves in a position where they are fighting relegation. Secondly, they stand a good chance of going into the top eight. We also stand a good chance of climbing the ladder, it is all up to us. We will have to take the advantage that we are playing at home and make sure that we get maximum points.”

Zwane expressed his frustration of a long list of injuries in crucial positions, which could likely see 25-year-old Happy Mashiane start ahead of Sifiso Hlanti following his impressive display at the weekend.

“It all depends on how the opposition [Golden Arrows] are likely to set up their team. I am happy for Mashiane, he has been working hard at training but he has also been unfortunate with injuries. When we thought he was okay, he’d have muscle problems here and there.

“A lot of players have been struggling with injuries, and we don’t like to go out there and talk about the challenges we are faced with, because they are part of the game. But I am just happy that Mashiane came on and gave us something.”

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

