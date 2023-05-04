Amajimbos keep Afcon dream alive after edging past Zambia

The South African U17 men’s national team kept their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) dreams alive after beating Zambia 3-2 at the Stade Mohamed Hamlaoui on Wednesday night.

In what was a must-win game for both sides following their disappointing start to their Afcon campaign in Algeria with defeats, South Africa came out on top with a narrow victory.

Amajimbos started the game on the front foot when striker Vicky Mkhawana found the back of the net 12 minutes into the game.

The South Africans kept on applying pressure to the Zambian defense and eventually forced them into making a costly error, which saw Mkhawana pounce and score his second goal of the night – thanks to Mamelodi Sundowns young sensation Siyabonga Mabena, who set him up with a lovely assist.

Zambian coach Ian Bakala reacted and made two quick first half substitutions, which paid off moments after and reduce the goal deficit to one when Emmanuel Mwanza struck at the stroke of half time after defender Xhosa Manyana was caught napping at the far post.

Moments into the second half, Zambia picked up from where they left off and got an equaliser through Mwanza, who also got his brace.

The South Africans did, however, fight back and retained their lead in the 72nd minute, when Vitesse midfielder Michael Dokunmu made an exquisite turn inside the box and found the bottom corner to inspire his side to a hard-fought 3-2 victory.

With SA now number three in Group B, level on three points with Nigeria, who suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Morocco on Wednesday afternoon, Coach Duncan Crowie said a draw should be enough to take them through to the knockout stages.

“We will go out and if we can get at least a draw [against Nigeria] I think that will be enough to put us through,” Crowie told the media after the match.

“Either in second position or as one of the better third-placed teams, so I think a draw should be good enough for us against Nigeria.”

The victory also meant that Crowie’s charges finally got their revenge against their Southern African rivals, who previously beat them twice in the Cosafa cup in December last year.

Amajimbos will return to action against a wounded Nigeria on Saturday, in what will be another crucial encounter for both teams if they are to move further in the competition.

