Amakhosi goalkeeper eying national team call-up

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Peterson is looking to keep his place in the starting lineup and hopes to get recognition from national team coach Hugo Broos.

Peterson has been shown trust by coach Arthur Zwane to lead the last line of the Amakhosi defense, over veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune and Bruce Bvuma.

During an open media day at Kaizer Chiefs village in Naturena this week ahead of their DStv Premiership encounter against Golden Arrows on Sunday, the former Bidvest Wits shot stopper said that getting a national team call-up is something that is always at the back of his mind. Peterson is expected to man the poles in the Chiefs match against Abafa be’sthende in Polokwane on Sunday afternoon and he is looking forward to facing the KZN side.

“As a professional footballer, while focusing on club football, at the back of your mind the national team is always there,” Peterson told the media.

“I mean who doesn’t want to represent their team, so yes I am definitely thinking about being called up in the national team.”

Despite being picked over Khune and Bvuma, the 28-year-old said that he does not like feel he has secured the number one spot yet.

“For me, I haven’t secured the number one spot. I have to train and prove myself every week at training and I have to earn my spot,” he said.

“So, I will never tell you that I am number one goalkeeper. At the end of the day, I don’t pick the team, the coach selects the team. I just have to keep myself ready and come match day when he puts me in the team, I have to put my hand up and perform.”

Bafana Bafana take on Liberia in a back-to-back fixture for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers in March.

