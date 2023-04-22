Amakhosi to miss two stars ahead of Sekhukhune clash

Arthur Zwane will be missing two of his key players when Kaizer Chiefs lock horns with Sekhukhune United in a DStv Premiership clash at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Left-back S’fiso Hlanti and midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe will not be available for selection as they face a one-match suspension after picking up their fourth yellow cards during their last meeting with Royal AM in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals, where they won 2-1.

Amakhosi will be out for revenge against fellow Nedbank Cup semi-finalists, who spoiled their 53rd birthday and beat them 1-0 in their reverse fixture early this year.

Both sides will be eager to maintain their good run of form, with Chiefs enjoying a six-match unbeaten run and Sekhukhune coming from back-to-back victories.

The Soweto giants will be desperate for maximum points as a win will hand them a massive boost in their efforts to finish second on the log standings and compete in the CAF Champions League next season alongside champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Zwane’s troops are currently in position four with 41 points, behind rivals Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United, while Babina Noko are 7th on the standings with 32 points – who are also on their own mission of finishing inside the top eight come end of the season.

Kick off-time is at 3pm.

