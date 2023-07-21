Amakhosi touchdown Tanzania ahead of pre-season African tour

Kaizer Chiefs have landed in Tanzania ahead of their first leg brief pre-season African tour.

The tour kicks off against Young Africans SC in a high-profile friendly at the Benjamin Mkapa stadium, Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

Newly appointed head coach Molefi Ntseki is said to have assembled a full-strength squad that flew out of South Africa on Thursday night.

After the conclusion of the Tanzanian leg, the Chiefs contingent will journey south to Botswana for another keenly anticipated clash against Township Rollers at the national stadium in Gaborone on Saturday, next week.

Ahead of the tour, Ntseki said the two matches against Yanga and Rollers will give him an opportunity to analyse his new-look squad, as the Glamour Boys are up for a difficult task to bring back the glory days at Naturena.

“These two matches against excellent teams will give me a chance to have a good look at our players and gauge the team in a proper match situation,” Ntseki said.

“The matches will also help me, and my technical team assess where we are in terms of our preparations for the new season.”

Meanwhile, club sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr said that the tour will grant the team an opportunity to get up to speed ahead of a crucial 2023/24 DStv Premiership campaign.

“With the league set to get underway in a fortnight’s time, we view this tour involving matches against quality opposition as a valuable opportunity to get the boys match-ready for the start of the season,” Motaung Jnr said.

“We intend to hit the ground running in our opening fixture against Chippa and establish forward momentum from the word go.”

Amakhosi will then return to SA to prepare for their opening league encounter when they host Chippa United at Moses Mabhida Stadium on August 6.

