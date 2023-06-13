Amakhosi willing to spend in preparation of new season

Kaizer Chiefs officials have been hard at work in an attempt to turn things around at the club ahead of the new season.

News reaching Sunday World is that Chiefs have approached Simba SC left-back Mohamed Hussein with the prospects of bringing the highly rated defender to Naturena.

The 27-year-old is also being chased by other big clubs on the continent including Al-Merreikh and Al Hilal from Sudan.

Hussein, the Tanzanian international, was key in the 2019 edition of Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and has won the league with Simba as the skipper.

Chiefs are also said to be finalising talks with Tunisian-born coach Nasreddine Nabi, who is likely to take over from Arthur Zwane as Amakhosi’s head coach.

Nabi, who is coaching Young Africans in Tanzania, is said to have demanded to bring his own technical team if he agrees to relocate to Johannesburg.

Another player linked with a move to the Glamour Boys is former Bafana Bafana star midfielder Thulani Serero, who has been playing in the Saudi Arabia Pro League for a number of season.

It is alleged that Serero wants a move back home to be closer to his family.

Soccer publication iDiskiTimes has reported that Amakhosi will sign Venezuela international midfielder Edson Castillo who is currently on the books of Monagas SC in the Venezuelan premier league.

This will be a clear and strong message to other clubs by the sleeping giant that they want to bring back the glory days.

Chiefs have already bolstered their defence with Thatoyaone Ditlhokwe from SuperSport United, as well as Given Msimango who joined from TS Galaxy.

In midfield, they still have to confirm the arrival of dribbling maestro Mduduzi Mdantsane from Cape Town City.

