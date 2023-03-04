Amakhosi’s winning streak continue after beating Richards Bay

Kaizer Chiefs produced back-to-back Dstv Premiership victories for the first time this year after beating Richards Bay 1-0 at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Amakhosi come from the back of a dramatic Soweto derby 1-0 narrow victory against archrivals Orlando Pirates last weekend.

Coach Arthur Zwane named a solitary change in his squad that started against the Buccaneers, with Caleb Bimenyimana starting ahead of the injured Ashley Du Preez.

The home side made two changes from the Stellenbosch defeat, which saw Khetha Shabalala and Ovella Ochieng drop to the bench for Yanela Mbuthuma and Langelihle Mhlongo.

The change saw the long-awaited strike partnership of Bimenyimana and January signing Christian Saile.

The Glamour Boys started the match on the front foot and broke the deadlock early in the game, when defender Siyabonga Ngezana headed in a well-worked freekick from Mduduzi Shabalala in the 8th minute to put the Soweto giants ahead.

Saile came close to doubling their lead in the 17th minute when Shabalala set him up, but goalkeeper Salim Magoola was equal to the task.

However, moments after the textbook save, Magoola was shown a straight red card by referee Masixole Bambiso, after intentionally handling the ball on the edge of the box, denying captain Keagan Dolly a clear goal scoring opportunity.

The red card meant that Amakhosi played against 10-men once again and had a numerical advantage for the fourth time this season.

Substitute goalkeeper Neil Boschoff was called to action when he denied Bimenyimana his eighth goal of the season at point blank range.

Zwane’s troops came out stronger in the second half and Boschoff produced a double save after Yusuf Maart struck from outside the box and had Bimenyimana’s rebound out for a corner.

Amakhosi kept on asking questions, but the home side were stubborn in defense and kept the visitors and bay.

Shabalala and Saile were withdrawn in the 63rd minute, which saw the introduction of Sabelo Radebe and Kamohelo Mahlatse.

Radebe almost made an instant impact when his defense-splitting pass for Dolly was saved by Boschoff out for another corner.

Mahlatse missed a seater when his one-one effort found the roof of the net after being set up by Dolly.

Dolly was in a mood as he created yet another golden opportunity when he set up substitute Wandile Duba, but his header was well over the bar.

The victory means that Zwane’s side moved up to number four and level on 34 points with Pirates, while Natal Rich Boys dropped to position five on the log standings.

