AmaZulu follow Pirates footsteps, appoint a Spanish coach

DStv Premiership side AmaZulu FC have announced seasoned Spanish international Pablo Martin Franco as the new head coach heading into the 2023/24 season.

Franco signed on the dotted lines a three-year deal with Usuthu, two weeks after a long search for a coach that will take the hot seat at the struggling Kwazulu-Natal outfit.

In a statement, club President Sandile Zungu said: “We have been interviewing a number of parties who expressed an interest in becoming head coach of AmaZulu FC. These prospects were local – tied to teams in the DStv Premiership, others were erstwhile coaches of the DStv Premiership, and some were internationals based in Africa who compete in the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederations Cup.

“Others were coaches who had stints in the continent who had were now coaching in Europe, Asia, some in the Middle East and one or two in South Africa.”

🐉🟢⚪ | 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 President Sandile Zungu announces the new Head Coach of AmaZulu Football Club. It is signed on dotted lines and he will be landing on our shores in the next couple of days 🫱🏾‍🫲🏽#HebeUsuthu#UsuthuTogether pic.twitter.com/ISxsKp4YVP — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) June 20, 2023

Franco comes to Usuthu with vast experience, having previously coached Tanzanian outfit Simba SC, La Liga side Getafe and was part of the coaching staff at Spanish giants Real Madrid as an assistant to Julen Lopetegui.

AmaZulu follow in the steps of Orlando Pirates, who appointed Spanish international Jose Riveiro, that has since delivered two trophies and secured Champions League football in his first season.

Usuthu will be hoping Franco hits the ground running and change the fortunes of the club heading into next season.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.