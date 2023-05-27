Andile Jali and Sundowns officially part ways

Mamelodi Sundowns have officially announced that they are severing ties with midfield workhorse Andile Jali on Saturday.

“The contract between Mamelodi Sundowns and Andile Ernest Jali which was due to conclude at the end of the current season, has been terminated by mutual consent,” read the statement.

“The former Bafana Bafana international joined Sundowns in June 2018 ahead of the 2018/19 seasons and has been at Chloorkop for five (5) campaigns. During his stay at Sundowns, the midfielder played 142 matches and has been crowned champion five (5) times, making him one of the most decorated players in the PSL.

“The influential player was part of two domestic treble winning Sundowns teams and achieved the same feat before he joined the Club.

“We thank Andile for his contribution and wish him well for the future. The Club and its supporters will fondly remember his performances for Ka Bo Yellow.”

Mamelodi Sundowns And Andile Jali Part Ways. Full story on our website! 📲 https://t.co/vbx9DDzVVm#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/p68JYT6eIv — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) May 27, 2023

Recently, news surfaced that Jali allegedly went to a training session under the influence of alcohol, in what was believed to be his was of forcing a move out of Chloorkop.

The 33-year-old is now a free agent and leaves the club having made 142 appearances in all competitions for the DStv Premiership champions.

