Arsenal falling apart in league title race

English Premiers League (EPL) log leaders Arsenal have suffered a huge blow in their title race after being forced to a 3-3 draw by bottom of the table Southampton at the Emirates Stadium on Friday night.

Southampton struck 30 seconds into the game when Carlos Alcarez capitalized on a goalkeeping blunder by Aaron Ramsdale, who miskicked the ball on the edge of the box and passed it to the opponent.

Arsenal continued to be sloppy with their passing when Theo Walcott came back to haunt his former side and silenced the loud Emirates crowd when he scored the second goal of the game in the 14th minute.

Brazilian star Gabriel Martinelli handed the home side a lifeline when he scored his 15th goal of the season and go into half-time with the score at 2-1.

The visitors retained their two-goal lead in the 66th minute when Croatian Duje Caleta-Car headed the ball past Ramsdale after a well worked corner.

Mikel Arteta’s side had to dig deep, and captain fantastic Martin Odegaard scored a wonderful goal from outside the box in the 88th minute and inspired a pulsating ending to the game.

Southampton thought they had won it, but Bukayo Saka had the last say and levelled matters in the 90th minute when he scored from a rebound at close range.

The Gunners recorded their third draw on a trot, which has since put them in an unwanted position as they are now five points ahead of chasers Manchester City, who still have two games in hand with six games to go.

