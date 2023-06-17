Bafana Bafana outclass World Cup semifinalists Morocco

Bafana Bafana did the unthinkable as they beat 11th Fifa ranked Morocoo 2-1 during their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier match at the FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.

It was a decent turnout at the FNB, which saw 56 000 supporters in attendance, a first in a long time for Bafana.

TS Galaxy debutant Bathusi Aubaas walked straight into the line-up ahead of Njabulo Blom and Luke Le Roux during his first national team call-up.

In an encounter which was titled as a dead-rubber game, with both sides having already qualified for the Afcon competition in Ivory Coast next year, the South Africans respected the occasion as there was a lot to play for – Afcon preparations, tribute for the late legendary Clive Barker and winning back the trust of the nation.

The home side got into the front foot as early as the 5th minute, when what seemed to be a cross by Percy Tau, forced a goalkeeping blunder from Monir el Kajoui, who was caught napping when the ball slipped through his fingers and went straight into the net.

South Africa created numerous chances that could have increased their lead, but they squandered clear cut goal scoring opportunities, with both Mihlali Mayambela and Themba Zwane coming close to increasing their lead.

At the stroke of half-time, Orlando Pirates striker Zakhele Lepasa got a golden opportunity to head into the break with two nil up, when he was set up by Themba Zwane with an exquisite through pass after another defensive error, but his shot was tame and did not trouble the keeper and went straight into the hands of El Kajoui.

Hugo Broos’s men picked up from where they left off and came out guns blazing in the second half when Lepasa scored with an easy tap in in the 47th minute and pulled the ‘airoplane’ celebration in honour of ‘The Dog’ Barker, who passed away last weekend.

The visitors responded with the goal of their own when Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech pulled his trademark curling shot on the edge of the box to reduce the goal deficit to one.

Newly crowned Caf Champions League champion Tau was on fire, putting out a good performance and proving why he is regarded as the best South African player currently.

It goes without saying that there the exhilarating, vibrant FNB crowed pushed Bafana all the way to making a historic victory.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.