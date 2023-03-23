Bafana coach Broos confident of defeating Liberia in Orlando

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says it is all systems go for the match against Liberia on Friday night.

Broos’ charges will face Liberia in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at the Orlando Stadium before they travel to Monrovia for the second leg of the clash on Tuesday.

Bafana need at least four points against the whipping boys in the group to book their ticket to Ivory Coast, where the tournament will be organised and hosted. Bafana lost their opening group match 2-1 against Morocco in Rabat.

Broos is happy that there were no injuries reported from camp.

“There are no injuries. Preparations have been going well and everyone has been concentrating. Everyone is ready to start against Liberia,” Broos was quoted by the Safa media department.

“This makes me happy and confident. We have two difficult games to play, but I feel the players are believing in themselves and in a positive result.

“The first match is more important than the second leg, because we need a win in the first game. [Travel] to Monrovia with three points [already in the bag] is important, because if we get a draw away, then we have four points and plus one goal difference.

“Then it will be extra difficult for Liberia to qualify, even if they are able to win against Morocco.

“I think its something we have to keep in mind, that if we get our first goal and not make stupid mistakes, we will be safe. We need to score as many goals as possible – victory is very important.”

Veteran central defender Siyanda Xulu said the team is confident of qualifying.

“We know how it feels like not to qualify. A win will not be easy, it’s going to be up to us to see how serious we are about winning,” said Xulu.

“We have to focus on the first game and take it from there. Focusing on the two games [at the same time] will not do us any justice.

“I think the players are ready and we have prepared well for the match to secure the three points and to score as many goals as possible.”

