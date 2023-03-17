Bafana coach Broos weighs in on Chiefs, Pirates struggles

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is concerned that Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates contribute a limited number of players to the national team.

This after the 70-year-old Belgian tactician named his official 23-men squad to face Liberia in back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on March 24 and 28.

Mamelodi Sundowns vastly dominate Broos’ team with eight players while only four Pirates players got the nod.

The omission of goalkeeper Brandon Petersen means there are no Chiefs players in Broos’ youthful squad.

Briefing the media in Auckland Park, Johannesburg on Thursday afternoon, Broos said having Sundowns players dominating the squad works in his favour.

However, he noted that Chiefs and Pirates need to do more to see their players wearing the national team jersey.

“It’s not good that teams like Chiefs and Pirates, who are top teams in this country, don’t have more players in the squad. It’s not good,” said Broos.

“I was also looking at the previous five championships that Sundowns won, the difference was two and three points, but [this season] it’s 20 and 17 points. This is not good.

“Let’s hope that Chiefs and Pirates will, in the future, challenge Sundowns for the league title in order to improve the quality of football [in the country]. It’s just too easy for Sundowns.”

Previously, Amakhosi assistant coach Dillon Sheppard admitted that the club needs to work harder to have more players called up to the national team.

