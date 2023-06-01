Bafana players to be kept fit in pre-camp at HPC

Bafana Bafana players have reported for a pre-camp at the High Performance Centre in Pretoria on Wednesday ahead of the 2023 Afcon qualifier match against Morocco on June 17 at the FNB Stadium. Both teams have qualified for the tournament that will be held in Ivory Coast in January.

Both Morocco and SA have already qualified for the continental tournament to be held between January 13 – February 11. The 34-member preliminary squad members will be trickling into the camp after the local DStv Premiership was concluded this past weekend.

Coached by Hugo Broos, Bafana did not schedule a friendly international for the June 12 opening – probably because they have already qualified for Afcon. Their opponents, the Atlas Lions have secured a friendly against Cape Verde on the same day in Rabat. A Safa insider has revealed that this camp, taking place so early, is to keep the players focused and in good shape.

“You must remember that the season has concluded and we did not want the situation of having to call players when they are already on holiday. the players may get out of shape and be on holiday mode. The coach was worried about the players arriving not in good shape and not being match-fit after resting. Coach Broos wanted to keep the momentum of the season,” said a Safa official.

The preliminary squad will be trimmed to 23 players when Broos announces his final list for the eagerly anticipated match between the two sides. The final squad will go into a proper camp on Sunday 11 June 2023.

Full Bafana Bafana 34-man preliminary squad:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United), Melusi Buthelezi (TS Galaxy)

Defenders: Given Msimango (TS Galaxy), Thapelo Maseko (SuperSport United), Sydney Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates), Taariq Fielies (Cape Town City), Siyanda Xulu (Toran Tovuz), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns), Grant Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns), Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns), Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Bathusi Aubaas (TS Galaxy), Njabulo Blom (Saint Louis), Grant Magerman (SuperSport United), Miguel Timm (Orlando Pirates), Siphelele Mkhulise (Mamelodi Sundowns), Luke Le Roux (Varborg)

Forwards: Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Zakhele Lepasa (SuperSport United), Cassius Mailula (Mamelodi Sundowns), Kobamelo Kodisang (Moreirense), Khanyisa Mayo (Cape Town City), Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota), Percy Tau (Al Ahly), Pule Mmodi (Golden Arrows), Iqraam Rayners (Stellenbosch FC).

