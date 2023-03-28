Bafana qualify for 2023 Afcon tournament at last

The South African senior men’s national team has booked their ticket to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament that will be held in Ivory Coast.

This is after a hard-fought 2-1 in Monrovia, Liberia on Tuesday night in front of a partisan and passionate full capacity crowd.

Bafana Bafana had made life difficult for themselves after they squandered a 2-0 lead in the first leg on Friday.

The shocking 2-2 draw resulted in a mess in the Bafana camp and allowing Liberia a point opened up Group K and gave Liberia belief that they can beat Bafana in Monrovia and book their spot at the tournament.

However, Bafana coach Hugo Broos had a better game plan in the second tie. He made five changes to the team that played at Orlando Stadium and his tactics worked like a charm.

Zakhele Lepasa came in for Lyle Foster and the move paid dividends when the former Orlando Pirates forward slotted the first goal for SA in the 19th minute.

It looked a Déjà vu when Liberia equalised a few minutes later when William Jebor scored with a long-range thunderbolt that left Ronwen Williams clutching thin air.

The goal sent the home crowd, who were packed into the tiny venue like sardines, into wild celebrations. The fans had descended onto the stadium hours before kick-off and sang their hearts out in support of the team.

There were unsavoury incidents as half-time approached. Coach Broos was seen remonstrating with the fourth official on the touchline.

Few minutes later, Bafana team manager Vincent Tseka also got into a scuffle with a match official and was given his marching orders by the referees.

After the half-time break, Mihlali Mayambela restored SA lead when he scrambled the ball home following a flowing move from the left.

The goal silenced the vociferous crowd and gave Bafana belief. Broos also made a number of clever substitutions and replaced Mayambela with Bongo Hlongwane.

Percy Tau was taken off for Cassius Mailula and Grant Kekana came in for the injured Sphephelo Sithole.

As the clock ticked, the Liberians, spurred on by their screaming and chanting fanatics, threw everything at the Bafana defence, including the kitchen sink, but it was too little too late. Both SA and Liberia will wrap up their qualifying campaign against Morocco in June.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

