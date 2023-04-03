Bafana team must be competitive, says Kodwa

The newly appointed Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa has thrown down the gauntlet to Bafana Bafana after they qualified for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Kodwa does not want Bafana to go to the tournament, which will be hosted by Ivory Coast, to just make up the numbers. He says he hopes SA will have a better team.

Kodwa was speaking after meeting with Safa president Danny Jordaan and bosses for the first time since he took over the portfolio.

Said Kodwa: “Of course, between now and then there is a lot of that the coach and the technical team must do to make sure that we have a better team when we go to Ivory Coast.

“Sixty million South Africans will rally behind Bafana as they will do with the Springboks when they go to defend the championship title (Rugby World Cup). We will be behind them as government, working with the federation to give them the necessary support,” said Kodwa.

Said Jordaan: “We have now qualified, and the next stage is preparation towards Ivory Coast. The immediate focus is the next match against Morocco in June. He’s very confident that this team will do well at the Afcon.

“We are back among the leading nations of Africa where we belong. We will be there and not just to make up the numbers but to compete.”

