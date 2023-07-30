Banyana doctor gives update on Refiloe Jane injury

Refiloe Jane is doing well and should be back on the field soon, that is at least according to Banyana Banyana team Doctor Nthabiseng Maesela.

Jane was stretchered off the pitch early in the first half during their disappointing 2-2 draw against Argentina on Friday at Dunedin Stadium.

The injury sent panic waves around South Africa, as the seriousness of the injury was yet to be determined. After going for a scan, doctor Maesela confirmed that Jane’s injury is in fact minor.

“Refiloe is doing well. After going for a scan, it was confirmed that she sustained a soft tissue injury and she should be back on the field soon,” Maesela said.

“I can further confirm that there are no other injuries or illnesses within the team. Everyone is healthy and ready to continue with preparations for our final group match against Italy on Wednesday.”

The Banyana captain was replaced by Kholosa Biyana, who was also substituted in the second half after picking up a yellow card – her second of the tournament, which means that she will also be unavailable for their crucial encounter against Italy in their final Fifa Women’s World Cup Group G match on Wednesday.

South Africa are currently number three with one point, while Italy is sitting above them on number two with three points. The stakes are high and Banyana will be desperate to get maximum points, as a victory would help the team progress to the next round of the tournament.

On the other hand, Italy only needs a draw to cement their spot in the last 16 alongside top of the log Sweden, who have already booked their spot to the knockout stages after winning two games on a trot.

The two sides will battle it out at the Wellington Regional Stadium. Kick-off time is at 9am (SA time).

