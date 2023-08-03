Banyana goalkeeper juggles 9-5 job and football career

Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart is still forced into a situation where she has to juggle her 9-5 job and football career.

Despite the girls reaching the round of last 16 at the Fifa Women’s World Cup, they are still playing in amateur and semi-professional set-up in domestic football.

So, Swart is longing for the days where women’s football in the country can be turned fully professional, so that she can focus on her goalkeeping abilities.

She plays for JVW FC in the Safa Women’s League that is popularly known as the Hollywoodbets Super League.

The Gqeberha-born goalkeeper was granted a new lease on life by Banyana coach Desiree Ellis at the World Cup currently taking place in Australia and New Zealand.

Swart silenced her critics after she was blamed for Banyana’s 2-1 loss against Sweden and a 2-2 draw against Argentina.

She then conceded two more against Italy but had played a blinder that contributed to Banyana reaching the knockout stage for the first time in history.

“I work a full-time job, I work 9-5 every day and I have to train at night from 7pm to 9pm,” said Swart after Banyana’s victory on Wednesday.

“It’s tough being a footballer in South Africa, but we do what we can for the love of the game. Hopefully, one day we’ll be professionalised.

“Obviously, a lot of young girls can now look at us and see us as role models. If we were before we are now, probably more of role models.”

She is content and happy about the windfall that she and her teammates will get for their efforts at the World Cup.

Fifa has guaranteed the players R1.14-million for reaching the round of last 16 of the tournament.

Safa will also give the players an additional R230 000 and the further they progress, more financial rewards will come their way.

“Obviously this is life-changing for us. These numbers are something we could only dream about,” she said.

“Women’s football in SA isn’t professionalised and we are not paid salaries really, so this is something we are really looking forward to because we have made history.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.