Banyana make history, march on to World Cup round of 16

The journey of Banayana Banyana in the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup continues after their pulsating 3-2 victory against Italy during their Group G final encounter on Wednesday.

South Africa made history by securing their first ever round of 16 qualification and recorded their first ever world cup victory in the competition.

Banyana found themselves on the backfoot inside ten minutes, when Karabo Dhlamini tripped striker Arianna Caruso inside the box and the referee did not hesitate in awarding a penalty. Caruso stepped up and made no mistake to hand the Italians an early lead.

Coach Desiree Ellis’s charges almost got back into the game when Robyn Moodaly struck the woodwork from the edge of the box, when she caught the ball on a half volley from a Jermain Seoposenwe lay off.

Banyana were however handed a lifeline in the 33rd minute when defender Benedetta Orsi scored a spectacular own goal from a long way out, after Thembi Kgatlana applied pressure and forced her to play a back pass to goalkeeper Francesca Durante, who was way out of her line.

The Italians almost made an instant response, when there was chaos and scramble for the ball in Banyana’s box, but they eventually cleared their lines and go into the break level.

Banyana started the second half strong when they were knocking on the door, with the attacking prowess of Kgatlana, Seoposenwe and Hildah Magaia proving to be a threat in Italy’s goal.

In the 67th minute, Kgatlana and Magaia linked up for their second goal of the game when the speedy forward played a no-look pass for Magaia, who struck from close range and get her second goal of the tournament.

SA’s celebrations were short-lived when Caruso scored her brace in the 74 minute, Banyana’s troubles of defending corners continued.

When Italy thought they had it in the bag, but the South Africans had the last say in stoppage time when captain fantastic Kgatlana scored an easy tap and steered Banyana to the knockout stages.

