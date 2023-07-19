Banyana players score personal sponsor deals

Banyana Banyana stars Noko Matlou and Nomvula Kgoale have secured themselves personal sponsors with Puma ahead of the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup tournament that is kicking-off on Thursday.

Matlou is a veteran in the Banyana squad, and she was the first South African to win Africa’s Women Footballer of the Year Award. She has represented SA at the 2012 Olympic Games, at various Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) tournaments and also at the 2019 Fifa World Cup. She is 37 years-old and has more than 160 caps for South Africa.

Kgoale is relatively new in the Banyana squad but has made a serious impression. The experience she gained by playing in the US has boosted her career and rise tremendously. Kgoale represented South Africa at the 2010 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup and she made her senior debut in 2019. After a stint with the University of the Western Cape Ladies’ team, Kgoale has spent most of her career abroad, including in the US and most recently in Spain. But her exploits were duly rewarded early this year when she made Banyana’s final squad for the Wafcon in Morocco.

“We welcome Noko and Nomvula to the global PUMA Fam. The partnership fits our commitment to support and empower women in sport, as they are exceptional athletes who continue to inspire women footballers in South Africa,” said Brett Bellinger, PUMA SA Marketing Director. “It’s a World Cup year and we are confident they are going to do the brand and the country proud.”

The duo joins South African women footballers Andile Dlamini, Bambanani Mbane, Thalea Smidt, Leandra Smeda, Rhoda Mulaudzi and Zanele Nhlapho in the PUMA family.

Kgoale, who was named to the Hall of Fame at Louisiana Tech University for the quality of her football during her time at the US college, plays in PUMA Future boots: “I’m a versatile player. I don’t play one position. I have both attacking and defensive roles. The boots support my need for control and creativity.”

Matlou, who plays in PUMA Ultra boots, was the first South African to be named African Women Footballer of the Year and plays for Eibar in Spain. “Being so far from home in a foreign country, I needed to become mentally tougher. That has helped me to deal with different challenges on and off the pitch. I have been exposed to a high level of competition in Spain and can now read the game better and I’m much stronger in one-on-one situations.”

